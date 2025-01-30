The new government plans to conduct another SIM re-registration exercise according to Samuel George, the minister-nominee for communications

Samuel George, the Minister nominee for Communications, Digitalisation, and Innovation, has announced plans to conduct a proper SIM re-registration exercise if approved for the role.

He emphasised that the new process would be more efficient and technology-driven to avoid the long queues that characterised the previous exercise.

Speaking during his vetting by the Appointments Committee on January 30, George criticised the past approach, stating that a more logical and seamless process would be implemented.

“We will do a proper SIM re-registration again, and this time, there will be no queues because common sense will prevail, and we will use technology to do it.”

George explained that the new process will use technology to cross-reference the National Identification Authority's database and all biometric databases.

This process would mean that it is only in instances where there is a major disparity that a visit to a telco office would be required.

George stressed that telcos cannot truly verify who is holding their SIM card.

The most recent SIM registration was held on October 1, 2021. People were to link their Ghana Cards to their SIMs.

SIMs that were not fully registered were expected to be blocked.

Source: YEN.com.gh