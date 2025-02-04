The National Identification Authority has announced updated fees for certain Ghana Card services

The National Identification Authority has announced updated fees for Ghana Card services at designated registration centres.

A notice shared on the National Identification Authority’s official Facebook page on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, outlined the charges for various services.

These included first-time registration, card replacement and record updates.

According to the NIA's notice, first-time registration and record updates would each cost GH¢310.

A card replacement would be charged at GH¢420, while individuals updating their records and replacing their cards simultaneously would pay GH¢355.

Nationality updates would cost GH¢365.

The authority stated that these fees apply only at specific registration centres.

The authority last announced a fee increment in April 2024. At the time, fees ranged from GH¢125 to GH¢365 for Ghanaians.

The Ghana Card serves as the official national identity card for Ghanaians within and abroad. It provides proof of identity, citizenship, and residency, incorporating biometric data for secure authentication.

Piloting of the Ghana Card abroad

In September 2024, the National Identification Authority extended Ghana Card services to Ghanaians in North America as part of a pilot exercise.

The first beneficiary cities were Ottawa and Ontario in Canada, and Washington DC and New York in the United States.

Its officials and its technical partner were training embassy staff to serve as registration officers.

The NIA also announced that its officials and technical partner were also training embassy staff to serve as registration officers for the Ghana card.

These staff members are working as registration officers in the first phase of the pilot exercise to register Ghanaians abroad.

The registration fees approved by parliament varied by region, with ECOWAS nationals paying $55, the rest of Africa $75, and the rest of the world $115.

Ghana passport fees increased

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghana passport application fees were increased by over 500% in some cases after a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The standard application fee for 32 pages went up from GH¢100 to GH¢500 while the expedited application fee for 32 pages went up from GH¢100 to GH¢640.

The fee for the 48-page application was also stated to have increased from GH¢150 to GH¢644, while the expedited fee was now GH¢800, according to the info.

