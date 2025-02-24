More people are donating to support the four Ghanaian students dismissed at Lehigh students and jailed for falsifying transcripts

An online fundraiser set up to help pay the legal fees of the four boys had surpassed GH¢219,000

Ghanaians who reacted to the news shared their views on the unfortunate incident

Attempts to assist the four Ghanaian students currently facing trial in the US for falsifying high school transcripts have been ramped up.

This comes after friends of the four embattled students Otis Opoku, Evans Oppong, Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai, and Henry Dabuo set up an online fundraiser in September 2024.

An online fundraiser set up for the four Ghanaians dismissed by Lehigh students generated over $14,000.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on GoFundMe indicated that as of February 24, 2025, $14,153 equivalent to GH¢219,000 had been raised.

Currently, 263 people have donated to help raise funds to cover the legal fees of four Ghanaian students.

The fundraiser story indicates that lawyers for the accused are trying for a misdemeanour charge so the boys could be granted bail and returned to Ghana.

"Before the trial date is reached, the lawyers are trying for a misdemeanour charge, which is less damaging to the boy's record and they could be granted bail through that and ultimately sent home. We are hoping for a positive response on this and we encourage you all to keep donating so we can keep paying lawyers and afford bail when it comes to that."

Ghanaians react to the arrest of the four students

YEN.com.gh sampled some reactions to the arrest of the four Ghanaian students.

@KyrieEleison360 commented:

"Ah buh why forge high school transcripts?? I figa ibi uni certificate dem dey do buh high school de33"

@GloryMawuli24 indicated:

"I don't think it's their fault. Sometimes these things come from the headmasters . They will just conjure results for students who get such opportunities. It's an issue of schools not keeping proper records."

@Mohamma82898480 added:

"They are thousands of Ghanaians students with similar case, they just weren't lucky."

@braa_sulley indicated:

"The problem here is the agency they used. These kids are all exceptionally intelligent students who excelled in the SAT. But the practice here is that educational agencies usually take over the application process from high school leavers after they pass the SAT and they usually."

