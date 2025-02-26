Trades Union Congress Takes On Mahama Over Dismissal Of Public Sector Workers Hired After Election
The Trades Union Congress has called on President John Mahama to reverse the directive to revoke all public sector appointments made after the 2024 election.
The union believes the directive is a blot on Ghana's democracy.
In a statement, the worker union warned that the ongoing termination of appointments in the public service could have devastating consequences.
“The mass termination of employment of teachers, nurses, and others, who have been educated at great cost to their families and the nation and who may have stayed at home for years struggling to obtain employment can be devastating for these young men and women."
Why is the Mahama administration revoking such appointments?
Felix Kwakye-Ofosu, the Minister of State for Government Communication, claimed the previous government bypassed due process in making last-minute public service appointments.
Kwakye-Ofosu said a thorough review of the appointment process revealed multiple purported irregularities.
He said many of those appointed in the final days of the administration failed to submit formal application letters to the institutions where they were employed.
The minister also alleged that some individuals were recruited without undergoing interviews to assess their suitability, while others did not complete the required medical examinations.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.