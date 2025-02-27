President John Mahama will deliver his first State of the Nation Address to Parliament today, February 27

Mahama’s address will also serve as an opportunity to provide clarity on the government’s reset agenda

Past president Nana Akufo-Addo delivered his final State of the Nation Address to Parliament on January 3

President John Mahama will deliver his first State of the Nation Address two months after becoming head of state and starting his much-touted reset.

While the State of the Nation address is meant to give an update on critical sectors, former Presidents of Ghana have used it to magnify achievements.

President John Mahama will deliver his first State Of The Nation Address for the new administration on February 27, 2025.

Stakeholders, including the Trades Union Congress and business leaders, have already set expectations for the speech, calling for concrete measures to tackle the rising cost of living, unemployment, and wage disparities.

The speech, to be delivered before Parliament, is expected to have leaders from the religious, traditional, government, political and diplomatic communities in attendance.

Mahama’s Resetting Ghana agenda focuses on economic transformation, governance reforms, and social development, setting the stage for policy overhauls in critical sectors such as energy, manufacturing, agriculture, and technology.

As he addresses parliament and the nation, political analysts predict the speech will spark intense debate, with both the business community and opposition parties keenly assessing his proposals.

With the country at an economic crossroads, Ghanaians will be watching closely to see how Mahama plans to steer the nation toward recovery and growth.

Shamima Muslim, Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, told Citi FM that Ghanaians are going to hear more of the inputs the new administration is making to ensure the reset works.

President Nana Akufo-Addo ceded power to John Mahama on January 7 after delivering his final State Of The Nation address.

In the address, Akufo-Addo insisted that Ghana was not broke despite its inability to pay its domestic and external debt.

He left office with tattered legacy and the consensus is that he is left Ghana worse than he found it when he took over from Mahama in 2017.

This was underscored by the devastating defeat the New Patriotic Party suffered in the recent election in December last year.

Mahama's vow to rescue Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama urged Ghanaians to prepare for a difficult recovery as he assumes office.

The President stressed that restoring the economy was daunting and required a collective effort of Ghanaians.

According to Mahama, who was president before, Ghana was in an abyss created by the governance of Akufo-Addo.

