Attorney-General Ayine Confirms He Ordered Arrest Of Former PPA Board Chairman Ameyaw-Akumfi
Ghana

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 1 min read
  • The Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, has said he authorised the arrest of Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi
  • Ameyaw-Akumfi was questioned over payments made under his tenure as Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund
  • The Attorney-General said Ameyaw-Akumfi admitted that $2 million was paid for no work done

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has confirmed that he authorised the arrest of Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi.

Ayine told GhanaWeb that Ameyaw-Akumfi was questioned over payments made under his tenure as Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund after his arrest on February 23.

Attorney-General, Dominic Ayine Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, NPP, Sky Train
Attorney-General Dominic Ayine confirms he ordered the arrest of former Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi. Source: John Dramani Mahama
Source: Facebook

The Attorney-General also said Ameyaw-Akumfi admitted that $2 million was paid for no work done.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of the payment and those who were involved."

Former Minister for Railway Development Joe Ghartey was also invited by the National Intelligence Bureau over the Ghana Sky Train project. The project was announced in 2018 as an infrastructure plan to ease mobility in Accra.

Under Ghartey, Ghana signed a concession agreement with Africa Investment (Ai) Sky Train Consortium in 2019, with an estimated cost of $3 billion. However, the project never took off, and concerns were raised about its feasibility and financing.

In 2022, the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund disclosed that it had invested $2 million in the project.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

