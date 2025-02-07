The J.J. Rawlings Foundation has petitioned Parliament to investigate controversial remarks directed at Klottey Korle MP Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

The J.J. Rawlings Foundation has petitioned Parliament to investigate controversial remarks directed at late former President Jerry John Rawlings and his daughter, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, during Parliament proceedings.

In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, the foundation described the comments on February 4 as offensive and false.

The J.J. Rawlings Foundation petitions Parliament to investigate controversial remarks directed at Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings. Source: Parliament of Ghana/Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP

An unnamed person, suspected to be an opposition legislator, is believed to have called Agyeman-Rawlings the daughter of a murder.

"Mr. Speaker, it is disheartening and disturbing when the House that is expected to protect the image and reputation of past leaders of this country who worked hard to maintain and protect institutions like Parliament, receive abuse and offensive behaviour as occurred on Tuesday January 4, 2025."

Graphic Online reported that the foundation's petition called for a parliamentary inquiry and a retraction.

The foundation said the remarks unfairly diminished the legacy of Rawlings and discredited Agyeman-Rawlings.

Some Klottey Korle constituents gathered at the National Democratic Congress Headquarters in Adabraka, demanding that the party break its silence on comments made against Agyeman-Rawlings.

The Chiefs and people of Anloland, under the leadership of Togbi Sri III, the Overlord of Anlo Dukor, also petitioned Parliament to identify the person who made disparaging remarks about Agyeman-Rawlings.

Jerry Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 leaving behind Zanetor and three other kids. Source: Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP

Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after reportedly suffering complications from COVID-19. He died less than a month after burying his mother, Victoria Agbotui.

He left behind his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and four children.

He was a former Ghanaian military leader who ruled the country from 1981 to 1992 as its Head of State. The insults directed at his daughter are believed to be linked to human rights abuses and killings that occurred under his junta.

Rawlings would later serve as the then democratically elected President of Ghana between 1992 and 2000, after ruling as a military leader from December 31, 1981.

