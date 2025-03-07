Energy and Green Transition Minister John Jinapor has rejected calls for the publication of a load-shedding timetable

Jinapor told the press the government was currently not shedding any load amid the contained intermittent power cuts

Ghana currently has sufficient power supply and is exporting approximately 300 megawatts of electricity

Energy and Green Transition Minister John Jinapor has dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable amid recent consistent power cuts.

In response to concerns by the Minority in Parliament, Jinapor insisted that the country was not shedding any power.

Energy minister John Jinapor dismisses calls for a load shedding timetable.

Source: Getty Images

He told the press on March 7 that Ghana was even exporting approximately 300 megawatts of electricity to neighbouring countries.

“Let me put it on record that we’re not shedding load. And so, the demand by the Minority and some people that we publish a load-shedding timetable is moot. When you are not shedding load, there will be no need to publish a load-shedding timetable.”

Jinapor assured that the recent power outages do not signal a return to systematic load shedding.

He said the power cuts were because of technical challenges.

Executive Director and Head of Global Research at Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, noted to YEN.com.gh that Ghanaians have high expectations for the handling of the power sector.

"If he [President John Mahama] is able to stabilise the power situation, Ghanaians will be patient with him."

Energy crisis concerns under Mahama government

Jinapor earlier noted that said the country may face a serious energy crisis because of said technical challenges.

Asaase News reported that the Ghana Grid Company has said the government needed about $90 million to secure alternative fuel sources to sustain thermal power generation in Tema.

This follows a disruption in natural gas supply caused by a maintenance exercise conducted by the West African Gas Pipeline Company.

The company recommended revising maintenance schedules, securing alternative fuel sources, and considering load-shedding, also known as dumsor.

The West African Gas Pipeline Company eventually postponed the maintenance, easing the power crisis fears.

Dumsor concerns under Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo's final year as president was marred by an erratic power supply from the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company.

Some challenges were attributed to issues at the Ghana National Gas Company’s Gas Processing Plant in Atuabo and maintenance work by the West African Gas Pipeline Company.

Before he left office, Akufo-Addo commissioned a 515MW power plant to address challenges and hoped the $1.2 billion Ghana Bridge Power Project at Kpone would end the crisis.

At the time, the government also rejected calls for a load-shedding timetable.

Assurances from Mahama

President John Mahama has been assuring Ghanaians of his government’s unwavering commitment to resolving the energy crisis.

At the National Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana on Thursday, January 9, Mahama said his administration was committed to addressing these issues head-on.

President John Mahama says his government is committed to resolving the energy crisis. Source: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

“There is a threat of power outages but my brothers and sisters, don't despair. You elected us to solve the problems not to put the blame on anybody else."

“I can assure you of some of the ideas they have come up with. We will make sure that your lights stay on and that we do not have dumsor."

Mahama also stressed that the challenges in the energy sector required urgent and collaborative efforts, and his administration is prepared to lead the way in overcoming them.

Ghanaian man complains about dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was unhappy with the intermittent power cuts in his area of residence.

He expressed his grievances in a video and claimed that he had slept in darkness for days without any explanation from the Electricity Company of Ghana.

Kejetia market women in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region also expressed their displeasure about the power outages at their place of work.

