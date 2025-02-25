Kidi, Black Sherif and King Promise have flown out of the country to Zanzibar where this year's Trace Awards will be staged

All three artistes have been nominated with Black Sherif and King Promise eying a magical night as billed acts

Videos of them in Zanzibar ahead of the showdown have emerged on social media

Ghanaian artistes King Promise, Kidi and Black Sheirf are set to represent Ghana at this year's Trace Awards in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Black Sherif, King Promise and Kidi arrive in Tanzania for TRACE Awards. Photo source: Black Sherif, IamKingPromise, KidiMusic

The Trace Awards highlight the richness and excellence of Afro music through genres such as Afrobeat, dancehall, hip-hop, Afropop, mbalax, amapiano, zouk, kizomba, genge, coupé-décalé, bongo flava, soukous, gospel, rap, raï, kompa, R&B, and rumba.

This year, musicians from over 30 countries across Africa, South America and Europe are competing in 24 categories.

Nine Ghanaian artistes made it to the official nominee list. Amaarae, Stonebwoy and King Promise made it to the Album of the Year category with their albums, Fountain Baby, 5th Dimension, and True To Self released last year.

Stonebwoy's name also appears in the Best Male Artiste category competing with Burna Boy, Wizkid and others. He's the only Ghanaian with two nods.

Black Sherif’s collaboration with OdumoduBlvk, ‘Woto Woto Seasoning’ was nominated for Best Collaboration while Sarkodie got his name etched in the Best Hip Hop Artist category sponsored by Hot 97.

Kidi made it to the Best Artist (Western Africa Anglophone) UK-based star Jae 5 scored one with King Promise's Perfect Combi.

Ghanaian choreographers Incredible Zigi and Dancegod Lloyd behind several viral dance steps were selected for the newly introduced Best Dancer category.

So far, King Promise, Black Sherif and Kidi have arrived in Zanzibar for the Awards show. It's unclear if other Ghanaian nominees will attend the show.

However, many Ghanaians have begun counting down to the three artistes moments in Zanzibar especially King Promise and Black Sherif who are part of the night's star-studded lineup.

King Promise wins MOBO nomination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had secured a nomination for Best African Music Act at the prestigious 2025 MOBO Awards.

King Promise will face off against Nigerian heavyweights like Asake, Ayra Starr, Tems, Odumodu Blvck, and Shallipopi. Global sensations Tyla and Uncle Waffles will represent South Africa, adding further intensity to the contest.

The award went to Ayra Starr who became the first woman in 16 years to be adjudged winner in that category.

