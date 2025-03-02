A Ghanaian man is unhappy with intermittent power cuts in his area of residence and has expressed his grievances in a video

He noted that he's slept in darkness for days without any explanation from the Electricity Company of Ghana

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some supported him while others shared similar experiences

The man who claimed to live in Santasi a town in the Ashanti Region, said he's had no lights for days and there has been no explanation.

Ghanaian man unhappy about dumsor complains.

He indicated that he'd been unable to comment with his friends and loved ones since all electrical gadgets had been off for days due to the unexplained power cut.

The aggrieved man questioned whether President John Dramani Mahama experienced the same situation at his residence.

He further asked the Electricity Company of Ghana to up their game and e ensure stable electricity across the country.

