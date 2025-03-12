Youth Employment Agency boss Maleek Basintale has defended the agency’s decision to introduce two separate mobile applications for the job market

Basintale was heavily criticised online after reports about the plans for the mobile applications

Basintale claims the apps would not cost the taxpayer despite a Public Private Partnership arrangement

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, Maleek Basintale, has defended the agency’s decision to introduce two separate mobile applications to improve job access in Ghana.

Basintale faced intense criticism online after reports of the plans for the applications.

Malik Basintale defends YEA's decision to introduce two separate mobile applications to improve job access. Source: Malik Basintale

Source: Facebook

Some rubbished the need for such an app noting job creation ought to be the priority while others reminded of similar endeavours under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Reacting to the concerns online, Basintale tried to justify the need for apps, claiming they would not cost the taxpayer despite a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

“The first app is specifically for artisans and skilled workers such as plumbers, carpenters, tailors, masons, and electricians. This platform will make it easier for individuals and businesses to connect with professionals, both locally and internationally."

"This will operate both locally and internationally through our work abroad directorate to be launched in a few days' time. An already full packed App developed through a Private-Public partnership."

Source: YEN.com.gh