Mahama Shakes Up Leadership Of Ghana Armed Forces With New Appointments

President John Dramani Mahama has made changes to the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces

Mahama also met with the outgoing Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of the Defence Staff General Thomas Oppong-Peprah

The new Chief of the Defence Staff is Brigadier General William Agyapong while Brigadier General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu is the new Chief of Army Staff

President John Mahama has continued his shake-up of the security architecture with changes to the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The new appointments take effect from March 24, 2025.

President John Mahama makes changes to the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Source: Facebook

Per a statement from the presidency, the newly appointed officers are:

Acting Chief of the Defence Staff – Brigadier General William Agyapong

Acting Chief of Army Staff – Brigadier General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu

Acting Chief of Naval Staff – Commodore Godwin Livinus Bessing

Acting Chief of Air Staff – Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong

The presidency also said Mahama met with the outgoing Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of the Defence Staff General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, at the Flagstaff House.

"Mahama thanked them for their dedicated service to the nation and assured them of his willingness to rely on their varied experiences and depth of knowledge to reset Ghana."

This comes after the government made changes to the interior security services.

Patience Baffoe-Bonnie as Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong as Chief Fire Officer, and Samuel Basentale Amadu as Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service.

More controversially, Christian Tetteh Yohuno was appointed as the new Inspector General of Police.

Ahead of these changes in the leadership IMANI Africa and security analyst Professor Kwesi Aning sued to prevent presidents from making such changes.

The injunction, filed at the Supreme Court, seeks to challenge the President’s authority to terminate the appointment of key public officers without proven misconduct.

They are arguing that the removal of the IGP, along with other heads of uniformed security services, should only occur in cases of established misconduct or misbehaviour.

Mahama swears in new IGP

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama swore in Yohuno as the IGP at the president on March 14.

In his address during the ceremony, the president stressed the need for Yohuno to root out corruption and unethical conduct from the police service.

The president's address also urged the police service to support its new leader and assured of his full support.

Yohonu in turn assured that he would serve Ghana with integrity.

