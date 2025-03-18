Ghanaian politician and journalist Obuobia Darko-Opoku has been appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company

The former host of TV Africa's Morning Show dubbed "Breakfast Live" was the former Deputy Chief Executive Director of Ghana Free Zones Authority

Some social media users have congratulated Obuobia Darko-Opoku on her new appointment after working effortlessly during the 2024 campaign

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

President John Dramani Mahama has made a significant appointment by naming Obuobia Darko-Opoku as the Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company.

In this vital role, she will collaborate closely with Madam Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, the Managing Director, to drive positive advancements within the organization.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku Gets New Appointment As The Deputy Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company

Source: Instagram

Obuobia Darko-Opoku, a dedicated former parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress in Weija-Gbawe, has not yet shared her thoughts on this exciting news via social media.

The announcement was first made by TV3 presenter and esteemed style coach Nancy Adobea, who took to Instagram to commend Obuobia Darko-Opoku on her new role. She expressed her excitement with this heartfelt message:

“Dear @obuobia1, Congratulations 🎊 on your well-deserved appointment as Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company! I have every confidence that your expertise and vision will usher in transformative changes that enhance our travel experiences. We are truly grateful to His Excellency for entrusting you with this remarkable opportunity to serve. For God and Country. Cheeks Obaapa.”

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ibrahim Abuu Junaid

"Nice appointment so far those who suffered to get victory have been rewarded back for their hard work unlike yaa nom who will appoint people from abroad."

Okunini Kay

"This woman deserved more honestly. Very intelligent and hardworking woman. Na Afriyie nu fri."

Queen Grace Millicent-Amenuveve

"Ga South rejected this wonderful woman with great vision for the constituency. Some of us will forever love her."

Paa Kwesi Otabil

"Wow, she deserves it, a kind hearted soul weija-Gbawe rejected as an MP. I'm happy for he."

Mandieya Jonathan Yin

"Can you imagine. Why deputy?? She deserves more than that. Still appointing? Eiii we're hungry ooo."

Emmanuel Serebor

"But in the history of Ghana Airport there is no such thing as deputy CEO. Meaning OB position was an afterthought. Heeerh politicians eerh. Fear them like you fear delegates. Madam ,they didn't consider you kuraa ooo."

Check out the post below:

Obuobia Darko-Opoku graduates from UPSA

Obuobia Darko-Opoku looked regal in a stylish kente gown for her Master's graduation while celebrating her son who was called to the Ghana bar.

It was a double dose of joy and excitement as the proud mother posted some beautiful photos on Instagram.

Check out the photos below:

Obuobia Darko-Opoku shares style tips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Obuobia Darko-Opoku who advised women to dress comfortably to avoid to avoid wardrobe malfunction.

She emphasised that if an outfit makes you uncomfortable, you should change it before you leave the house.

Social media users have flocked to the comment area to express their opinions about Obuobia Darko-Opoku's post online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh