The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has denied claims that the Member of Parliament of Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, is no longer part of the caucus in the chamber.

This comes after some media reports suggested that Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly called A Plu,s had been removed from the WhatsApp page of the Majority Caucus in Parliament.

In a statement on social media, Mahama Ayariga said A Plus is still a full member of the Majority in Parliament and has not been removed from the WhatsApp platform for such members.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Hon Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, remains a full member of the Majority Caucus in Parliament and continues to be on the official Majority Caucus WhatsApp platform. There has been no removal, and no such decision has been taken by the leadership of the Caucus.”

“We urge the public to disregard this report in its entirety and treat it with the content it deserves. The leadership of the Majority Caucus remains united and focused on its responsibilities in Parliament,” the statement added.

A Plus and Dr Ayine’s feud

Mahama Ayariga’s comment comes after A Plus and Dr Dominic Ayine were involved in a feud. A Plus accused the Attorney General of receiving funds from the CEO of a private firm to fund his campaign.

Dr Ayine responded to the claims, and this caused A Plus to blast his senior colleague. A Plus subsequently deleted the post on social media. A Plus later apologised for the comments made.

Ghanaians comment on Mahama Ayariga’s statement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @Popony_J on X. Read them below:

@MajidCarlos said:

“Make dem sack am sef, he dey talk too much sometimes.”

@NgusraEinstein wrote:

“I don't even know who made this guy majority leader. That decision should be reconsidered. He doesn't seem fit for that job.”

@OtuSowah said:

“Like I said somewhere, politics is about strategy and not emotions.”

@AgbelimorK59060 wrote:

“Oh yes, he is an NDC member and he has the AG in his pocket. If you sack him, he will expose your corrupt dealings more! A Plus is an albatross around the neck of the NDC. Keep him!!!”

@papaevano_1 said:

“NDC is a very tolerant party, some people I know would have been doing some gymnastics by now. People ought to be accommodating and accountable while giving respect where it is due. This doesn’t in any way negate the call for accountability. If he has evidence, let him bring it out!”

@RonaldGentles wrote:

“I think there's a majority caucus WhatsApp platform and an NDC MPs WhatsApp platform.”

Franklin Cudjoe comments on A Plus feud

YEN.com.gh reported that the Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, raised concerns over the feud between A Plus and Dr Ayine.

Franklin Cudjoe said the revelations show that the country has lost the battle against illegal funding in Ghana.

His Facebook post got many sharing their thoughts on the matter in the comments section.

