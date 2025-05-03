Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare-Obeng (A Plus) accused the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, of thievery

However, Dr Dominic Ayine's response and all the frenzy it has generated left the Founding President of IMANI Africa asking questions over political funding in Ghana

His Facebook post got many sharing their thoughts on the matter in the comment section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has raised pertinent queries over the illicit political financing in Ghana’s democracy.

His comments come on the back of the public exchanges between Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare-Obeng (A Plus) and Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, over the source of funding.

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, says Ghana has lost the battle against illicit political funding. Photo credit: franklin.cudjoe

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Franklin Cudjoe said the nation has lost the fight against illegal funds in the political space.

“At the heart of the war of words between A-Plus and the A-G is the wonders illicit campaign finance does. We have lost the battle against the light needed to be shone on illicit funds in our politics.”

He condemned other politicians who previously did not account for their source of campaign funds but are loud in criticising the Attorney General.

“Sadly, someone I asked to tell us the source of her multimillion-dollar campaign war chest for a failed MP project is so loud, berating the AG to investigate himself over an allegation of receiving campaign funds. Reminds me of pickpockets actively busy with their trade while watching arrested pickpockets being hanged in the public square.”

A Plus and Dr Ayine's feud

The feud between the MP and the Attorney General started when A Plus accused Dr Ayine of thievery. He claimed the Attorney General sought campaign funds from one Mr Sledge, identified as the CEO of Goldridge.

However, Dr Ayine jabbed A Plus and challenged him to share his knowledge about the National Service Scheme (NSS) scandal involving ghost names, insinuating that the MP was complicit.

“I was never involved in the passage of the sanitation levy as I was not a member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, let alone being in a position to influence the position of the membership of the committee,” Dr. Ayine clarified during a press conference on April 30.

He added, “If receiving donations for your campaign or getting a pickup is thievery or corruption, then there are 276 thieves in Parliament, including the person who was making the allegation himself.”

Dr Dominic Ayine receives blasting from Gomoa Central MP after press conference. Photo credit: @kwameaplus

Source: Facebook

But an unhappy A Plus took to Facebook to respond to the Attorney General. He made the post on April 30, 2025.

As of May 1, 2025, a day after the Attorney General's challenge to A Plus, the post was deleted.

The Majority Leader has signalled plans to mediate the standoff, saying he will soon call both parties into a private dialogue.

Ghanaians react to Franklin Cudjoe’s post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Franklin Cudjoe on Facebook. Read them below:

Obaapanin Osei-Amoah Owusu said:

“My concern, Bro, is the dead silence after all the rots are exposed. Nothing seems ever to be done oo. It therefore becomes juicy to do the wrong things. Will we ever get to logical conclusions on some of these exposès…? Ghana my happy home. Hmmmm.”

Ahanogbey Ken Bedzrah said:

“Aba, this is upper cut paa oh. On the real, we must be concerned about party and campaign financing.”

Fantastic Vam Tempane wrote:

“He, Kwame A Plus', campaign was sponsored by someone too. The only difference is, the A-G's party is now in power, and he holds a position. That's only the difference. Else, who doesn't know that all MPs in parliament always solicit funds to fund their campaigns. He's too cheap! He still thinks of himself as a private person as he used to be. He doesn't know what he says carriers weigh and can damage this country's reputation out there.”

Desmond Persie Assan wrote:

“Franklin Cudjoe, this campaign funding thing errrrrr....I even think we should extend it to how CSOs in this country get money for their operations.”

Afenyo-Markin comments on Mahama’s Supreme Court nominations

YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin indicated the stance of the Minority in Parliament on John Mahama's Supreme Court judge nominations.

In a May Day address, the Minority Leader accused President Mahama of undermining democracy.

The address comes ahead of a planned demonstration led by the New Patriotic Party on May 5

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh