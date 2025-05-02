Gomoa Central MP Kwame A Plus' posts accusing the Attorney General of bribery and thievery are no longer on his page

The controversial MP described the Attorney General as an "old fool" among many other unsavoury remarks

Social media has been awash with comments and thinkpieces on the feud between A Plus and the Attorney General following the recent update

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has yanked off some posts made on Facebook on April 30, 2025 chastising the Attorney Genreal, Dr Dominic Ayine.

A Plus and Attorney General Dominic Ayine's feud takes a new turn as the Gomoa Central MP deletes his allegations. Photo source: Photo source: @kwameaplus

Source: Facebook

The feud between the MP and the Attorney General started a few weeks ago, when A Plus called Dr Ayine a thief on social media and dared him to respond.

A Plus alleged that the Attorney General sought campaign funds from one Mr Sledge, identified as the CEO of Goldridge.

In a press briefing on April 30 to share the progress made on cases under his prosecution, Dr Ayine jabbed A Plus.

He challenged the outspoken Gomoa Central MP to challenge him to air his knowledge about the National Service Scheme (NSS) scandal involving ghost names, insinuating that the MP was complicit.

A Plus, who was not pleased with the Attorney General's challenge to him, took to social media to hurl more unprintable words at him.

In a Facebook post authored on April 30, Kwame A Plus said,

"No!! That is not true. What I said was because according to my information, you went to beg for 500 thousand cedis that you were going to use it to bribe the appointment Committee of Parliament. And for your information, you are not the only one. If you are an old fool, I'll reset your brain. Stupid man!"

As of May 1, a day after the Attorney General's challenge to A Plus, the post had been yanked off the MP's Facebook page.

The deleted post, which has ushered the feud between A Plus and Dr Ayine into a new light, has generated significant frenzy on social media.

Netizens react to A Plus' deleted post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to A Plus' deleted allegations levelled against Dr Dominic Ayine.

Perez Ewoenam shared:

"I’ll be surprised if he’s not hauled before the privileges committee to substantiate his 500 thousand cedis bribery claims against his colleague MP. Parliament must not take his allegations lightly."

Abdul-Rasheed Awinpang remarked:

"Such a clown. He should be dispelled from the majority caucus. We don’t need such unpredictable character as part our caucus."

Bismark Dotse Dzisenu shared:

"At every stage of our lives,it’s imperative we exercise patience in responding to situations. He messed up big time with that childish act."

Naa Shorme added:

"He has gotten back to his senses. He has bitten more than he can chew. He shouldnt be spared. He can fool people for sometime but not all the time. He thinks Governance is UTV showbiz platform."

A-Plus sets eyes on Ghana's presidency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician turned politician A-Plus had opened up about his ambition to become Ghana's president.

In an interview, A Plus said he had been ordained by God to rule the country in the near future.

His comment got many people talking, with some wishing him well while others criticised him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh