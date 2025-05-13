Western Region National has witnessed a significant drop in the HIV prevalence rate, attributed to some interventions by the AIDS Commission

The HIV prevalence rate in Ghana's Western Region dropped significantly in 2023 to a figure of 1.55% compared to 2.7% in 2021 and 2022.

Although the current figure remains slightly above the national average of 1.53%, it is being described as a notable achievement.

The reduction is largely credited to interventions rolled out by the Western Regional Office of the Ghana AIDS Commission.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the Western Regional HIV Coordinator, Dr Felicia Amihere, highlighted that people diagnosed with HIV in the region had been placed on antiretroviral treatment and were under strict surveillance to ensure adherence.

“Clinical evidence shows that individuals on HIV treatment with suppressed viral loads often exhibit fewer symptoms and, in some cases, are unable to transmit the virus.”

Dr Amihere further stated that the increase in adherence to medicine had greatly contributed to the drop in infections, as reflected in the 2023 statistics.

“After the Commission identifies people with the infection, we quickly put them on medicine. Research shows that those on HIV medicine have reduced viral loads and are unlikely to transmit the virus to others,” she added.

Ellembelle tops Western Region HIV prevalence rates

According to the 2023 National AIDS Commission estimates, the Ellembelle District recorded the highest HIV prevalence in the Western Region at 2,32%, per The Chronicle.

Dr Amihere attributed this to the district's proximity to a francophone border, which records high levels of financial activity.

“Where there is money, sexual activity increases - and so does HIV transmission,” she noted.

The two other districts with high prevalence rates were:

Tarkwa-Nsuaem – 1.84%

Wassa Amenfi Central – 1.11%

She cited illegal mining (galamsey) as another key factor driving transmission in these areas. Dr Amihere stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration to address the root causes of HIV spread.

Meanwhile, Shama and Mpohor districts recorded the lowest HIV prevalence rates in the region.

Stigmatisation of HIV patients remains a challenge

Dr Amihere also spoke on stigmatisation, noting that while there has been a decline, the issue persists.

“Some patients still fear disclosing their status due to potential divorce or mistreatment from family members,” she said.

She encouraged people with HIV to defy stigma and share their experiences, as this could help prevent others from unknowingly contracting the virus.

She further acknowledged the support from EQUIP Health Ghana, which has played a major role in the region’s progress.

HIV in Ghana: A national overview

The following is based on 2023 data:

Regions with the highest HIV populations:

Greater Accra – 82,745 (24.7%)

Ashanti

Eastern

Regions with the lowest HIV populations:

North East – 1,689 (0.5%)

Savannah

Oti

Upper East

Upper West

Ahafo

Northern

New HIV infections in 2023:

Greater Accra – 4,221

Ashanti – 3,650

Eastern – 2,096

Western Region – 1,235

Total HIV population in Ghana: 334,095

Eleven regions recorded fewer than 1,000 new infections, including Bono, Volta, Bono East, Western North, Upper East, Upper West, Ahafo, Savannah, Oti, North East, and Northern.

The Western Region of Ghana is showing the results of intervention by the AIDS Commission and other organisations.

HIV prevalence still high in Ghana

YEN.com.gh also reported that the National STIs and HIV/AIDS Control Programme has confirmed that some 23,495 people were tested HIV positive between January and June 2022.

Dr Stephen Ayisi Addo said this trend was alarming, telling the state-owned publication, Daily Graphic, that these figures called for more education on the reality of the virus.

