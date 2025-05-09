Criss Waddle has thrown shade at the previous NPP administration, claiming that they would have used current happenings across the globe to burden Ghanaians with taxes

He joked that they would have machinated taxes from the current tariff war between the US and other countries, a cheeky condemnation of the E-levy and betting tax that Ghanaians experienced

Criss Waddle's comments sparked reactions from Ghanaians, with some finding it hilarious, while others, especially NPP supporters, found it distasteful

Ghanaian musician Criss Waddle has taken a swipe at the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, suggesting they would have used current global issues to introduce more taxes if they were still in power.

Criss Waddle throws shade at Nana Addo on social media. Photo source: crisswaddle

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on social media platform X, he used satire to describe how the former government might have reacted to recent world events. He referred to the ongoing tariff disputes between the United States and other countries, as well as the recent election of a new Pope. Criss Waddle joked that these situations could have been turned into reasons to impose new taxes on Ghanaians.

The artiste mocked the idea of a “Pope levy,” a “Trump levy,” and a “China levy” with exaggerated percentages, suggesting that under the former government, any major global news could have been used to justify extra charges. His post clearly criticised the E-Levy and betting tax introduced under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

These two taxes were some of the most talked-about policies during the NPP era. The E-Levy placed a charge on electronic financial transactions, while the betting tax took a portion of the winnings from online games and sports betting. Both were heavily criticised by the public, especially by young people who felt targeted and overburdened. In his post, he wrote:

"Like by now, fellow Ghanaians, then the whole country starts to panic, due to the Pope’s Death, we Ghanaians living in our somewhere have to start paying Pope levy, Trump Levy and China Levy 8.90,000%. Herh we’ve suffered before."

Criss Waddle’s post went viral, with many users finding it funny and relatable. Some said it perfectly described how they felt during that time. However, not everyone agreed. Supporters of the NPP found the joke distasteful and accused the artiste of being partisan.

The new government, now led by President Mahama, passed a bill not long ago to officially remove the E-Levy and betting tax. This move was welcomed by many Ghanaians who had long complained about these financial policies.

Criss Waddle, the famous Ghanaian musician. Photo source: crisswaddle

Source: Depositphotos

Source: YEN.com.gh