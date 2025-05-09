A Ghanaian mine worker, Raymond Thompson, has been captured praying for the cedi to depreciate against the US dollar in a viral TikTok video

Thompson’s unusual prayer reflects concerns among workers whose salaries are tied to the dollar amidst the cedi’s recent appreciation

The Bank of Ghana reports show the cedi has gained steadily since February 2025, strengthening against major foreign currencies

A Ghanaian mine worker has been spotted praying for the cedi to depreciate against the US dollar.

The mine worker, identified as Raymond Thompson, could be seen in a viral TikTok video fervently asking God to intervene and make the US dollar appreciate against the cedi.

While many mining workers in Ghana receive their salaries in cedis, the US dollar is often used as a reference point or a basis for wage negotiations, particularly with large mining companies.

The Ghana Mine Workers Union (GMWU), for instance, has reportedly sought to base minimum salaries on the US dollar, and mining companies sometimes use USD to track their profitability and expenses.

This probably explains the seriousness with which Raymond was spotted praying against the continuous gains of the cedi, as his livelihood may be at risk.

"Dear God, please let the US dollar rise against the cedi, please let the dollar appreciate, I plead with you to intervene," he prayed.

Ghanaian Currency Makes Significant Gains

Since the beginning of 2025, the Ghanaian cedi has made significant gains, appreciating steadily over four months against major international trading currencies.

Latest figures released by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) indicate that the cedi has remained stable against the US dollar since 19 February 2025 on the interbank forex market.

According to the BoG data, the cedi-dollar exchange rate had dropped to GH¢13.30, based on the latest figures from the Bank of Ghana.

The British pound has also dropped against the cedi to GH¢17.74, with the euro currently pegged at GH¢15.09.

Ghanaian Mine Worker’s Video Sparks Reactions

The video of the Ghanaian mine worker praying against the gains of the cedi has gone viral, sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@adamsul23 said:

"No one will understand him unless you are a mining worker."

@Q U A N T I T Y S U R V E YO R said:

"As a miner am annoyed with Mahama. Am not happy at all."

@Kojoy3guy commented:

"As dollar is going down we are not hearing the business men and women talking about reducing of prices. But if it was the opposite they would be increasing prices anyhow."

Finance Minister earns Twene Jonas' praise

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a US-based social commentator, Twene Jonas, praised Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson for Ghana’s improving economy.

In a TikTok video, he described Ato Forson as the 'world’s best' finance minister, following the cedi’s sustained gains and falling inflation.

He also advised members of the opposition New Patriotic Party to go to the Finance Minister for tutorials on economic management, considering their performance in government.

