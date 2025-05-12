Sammy Gyamfi has got tongues wagging in the wake of a viral video where he was spotted giving dollars to Agradaa

An interview he granted in 2022 also proves that Sammy Gyamfi was well-to-do before becoming a politician, as he details his achievements

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the actions of Sammy Gyamfi

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A 2022 video of Sammy Gyamfi, the acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), talking about his achievements during the interview has gone viral.

In the video, which was sighted on the YouTube page of Onua TV, Sammy Gyamfi was responding to critics who claimed that he had built a mansion at Airport Hills in Accra.

A 2022 video of Samy Gyamfi talking about his achievements is trending Photo credit: @Onua TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

In denying claims that he owns a house at Airport Hills, Sammy Gyamfi was optimistic that he would build a plush house.

Sammy Gyamfi said he was the kind of politician who would gladly give to others if God blessed him, adding that he began to enjoy the benefit of his hard work in his twenties.

"When I was done with National Service, I did not seek a job. Since I left KMA, have you heard anyone allege that I duped someone?"

"When I was 24 and in Kumasi, I had a lounge and a restaurant. I was employing over 50 people at the age of 24. I had people who came there to eat and drink."

Sammy Gyamfi criticised for gifting money to Agradaa in public. Photo credit: @Sammy Gyamfi/Facebook, @Evangelist Mama Pat/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The video has emerged at a time when the acting Chief Executive of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has been lambasted by many for his display of opulence after he was captured on camera handing out dollars to Nana Agradaa, the former priestess turned evangelist, in public.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Social media users who reacted to the video shared their views on the decision by Sammy Gyamfi to gift Agradaa publicly.

Quan stated:

"Sammy Gyamfi is from a rich home. They’re well known in Suame—the Gyamfi family."

TrueGhanaian indicated:

"Masa, this time you got it wrong. The way you counted the money and all the happenings around."

Willis B added:

"I knew your lounge. I have been there before, but if you don't have the huge capital, you can't rent such a place."

Ms Darko replied:

"In Kumasi, the Gyamfi family are old money. They were Dada Bees before all these new rich people started buying big cars and showing wealth."

Bukom Banku schools Sammy Gyamfi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian veteran boxer and NDC supporter Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku, slammed Sammy Gyamfi after the latter gifted dollars to Agradaa.

In a TikTok video, Bukom Banku said he and his NDC supporters had accepted Sammy Gyamfi's apology.

He then went ahead to demonstrate how public officials like him must comport themselves in public, especially when it comes to giving money to others.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh