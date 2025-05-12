A video of the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board gifting dollars to popular televangelist Agradaa has angered many Ghanaians

Many, including NDC faithful, believe Sammy Gyamfi goofed big time and should be punished for his actions

They are therefore calling on President John Dramani Mahama to, with immediate effect, dismiss him from the role

CEO of the Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, has sparked public outrage after gifting some dollars to renowned televangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa.

Sammy Gyamfi was spotted in a footage handing over some dollar notes to Agradaa after she asked for fuel money.

Angry Ghanaians call on President Mahama to relieve Sammy Gyamfi of his role as CEO of the Gold Board. Image source: John Dramani Mahama, Agradaa, Sammy Gyamfi

Mr Gyamfi, who had many dollar notes sitting in his vehicle, pulled some out and counted them in a bid to hand over a portion to the popular televangelist. However, she took all the money worth $800, an equivalent of GH¢10,511, from his hand and walked away.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media platforms to express their displeasure over Sammy Gyamfi's action.

Despite issuing a public apology, many Ghanaians have called for his immediate removal from office to deter others. They believe an apology is not enough to repair the damage caused.

Evangelist Mama Pat receives dollar notes from Sammy Gyamfi, stoking public outrage. Image source: Evangelist Mama Pat

Critics argue that the optics of a top government official giving money to Agradaa undermine the credibility of a state institution meant to safeguard and promote ethical gold trade practices.

Others questioned whether the funds gifted in the video were from personal resources or drawn from official allocations, with calls for an investigation into the source of the cash.

Watch the video of Sammy Gyamfi gifting Mama Pat dollars below:

Man calls on OSP to investigate Sammy Gyamfi

A concerned citizen in an X post called on the Special Prosecutor to invite Mr Gyamfi for questioning.

"Office of the Special Prosecutor - Ghana, following Sammy Gyamfi's request in Cecilia Dapaah’s case, we urge you to investigate his opulence with USD and the source of his funds as a government appointee."

See the post below:

Pained NDC supporter narrated encounter with Sammy Gyamfi

A young man who claimed to be a grassroots supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) justified why Mr Gyami should be sacked.

He noted that the CEO of the Gold Board has no empathy for the poor but prefers to share money with famous people.

The young man who uses the name Dan on X narrated his encounter with Sammy Gyamfi, claiming that he once approached Mr Gyamfi for help but was refused.

"We campaigned vigorously to ensure NDC comes to power but we’ve been dumped like rag, I personally approached Sammy Gyamfi to help me pay my fees, all I needed was Gh¢1000 but he said he had no money since he has not been paid, but has given Agradaa something bigger than I needed," he shared.

His words broke the hearts of many people who saw the post on X, intensifying the calls for Mr Gyamfi's dismissal.

See the post below:

Calls for Sammy Gyamfi's removal intensify

Yen.com.gh sampled the views of some Ghanaians calling for Mr Gyamfi's dismissal and their reasons.

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"He must be sacked ASAP 😏😏‼️akronfuo nkoaa."

@ananse__kwaku wrote:

"Just an apology, when he is sharing taxpayers money? He should be investigated and sacked as a matter of urgency of the president. @JDMahama is serious with his so called code of conduct. This is what @SammyGyamfi_ is using our goldbond money for. $10000 just a gift right? If this."

@KwandaMubarak wrote:

"Honorable @etsedafeamekpor, please advise @SammyGyamfi to go back for the money from Agradaa before we the grassroots will accept his long essay. At most, he can give her $200 for fuel."

Agradaa speaks after Kofi Adoma's update

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, pleaded with the public for forgiveness.

Sammy Gyamfi's apology came after a video of him giving bundles of dollars to Agradaa went viral on social media.

Social media users thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on Sammy Gyamfi's apology.

