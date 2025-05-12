A gift from President John Dramani Mahama's pick for the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, has landed him in trouble

Bukom Banku, a staunch supporter of the ruling National Democratic Congress, has added his voice to the trending issue

He explained that times had changed and that Sammy Gyamfi, who is a university graduate, needed to act more cautiously

Ghanaian veteran boxer and NDC supporter Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku, has expressed his disappointment in Sammy Gyamfi following the latter's dollar gift to Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa.

The incident, which went viral on Saturday, May 10, saw Agradaa standing with Sammy Gyamfi, the acting CEO of the Gold Board.

The renowned public official entered his car, reached for a stash of dollars in the back seat and counted some for the controversial preacher.

Reports indicated that Agradaa took $1,000 out of Gyamfi's hands. However, she has since clarified that she received only $800 from him.

The Gold Board CEO's opulent gesture towards Mama Pat triggered a huge frenzy on social media, forcing him to apologise, saying:

“To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need. I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that it could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable.”

Despite his apology, social media has been awash with calls from Ghanaian political analysts and foot soldiers to severely punish Gyamfi.

According to Bukom Banku, who is a staunch supporter of John Mahama and the NDC, the party communicator should have known better.

"This time, Ghana's politics have changed. You're a respected man. A university graduate. People respect you in the nation. NDC people also respect you," Bukom Banku commented.

In a video posted on TikTok on May 12, the retired boxer lamented at how the acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board neglected party supporters like him, but could patronise Agradaa, who used to insult the party's flagbearer, President Mahama.

"Agradaa used to insult Mahama but me when I call you, you don't pick my call," Bukom Banku chastised Sammy Gyamfi.

Despite his frustrations, Bukom Banku said he and his NDC supporters had accepted Sammy Gyamfi's apology.

Using his wife as a test subject, he demonstrated how public officials like him must comport themselves in public, especially when it comes to giving money to others.

Bukom Banku's take resonates with Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Bukom Banku's message to Sammy Gyamfi.

@Dat Guy🖤 said:

"Even after dashing her de money, de woman self showed and counted it to de camera claiming dat she’s a woman king."

DAVIÉ-YADÉMA wrote:

"My problem is he is sharing dollars. If it is cedis i don't have problem."

AllRound events ⚽️🎶🏀 🌎

"I don’t know why people are saying he gave her the money in public, inside his car too is public? If I’m him I’ll sue the person who did the video and the one who posted it. How can you video someone in his car without his consent."

Chief of Staff to meet Sammy Gyamfi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, had summoned Sammy Gyamfi to answer questions about his cash gift to Agradaa.

The former NDC Communications Officer is expected to explain the circumstances surrounding the transaction, amid widespread calls for his sacking.

