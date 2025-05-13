The government has filed criminal charges against two Akufo-Addo appointees over the Sky Train project

The charges are against Solomon Asamoah, the former CEO of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, and Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi

The charges were filed at the High Court in Accra on May 13, 2025 and relate to the alleged misapplication of $2 million

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Criminal charges have been filed against Solomon Asamoah, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, and Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, the fund's former Board Chairperson.

The charges brought by the state are in connection with the controversial Accra Sky Train project.

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi is now facing criminal charges over the Sky Train project

Source: UGC

The charges, detailed in a lawsuit filed at the High Court in Accra on May 13, 2025, relate to the alleged misapplication of $2 million.

According to the charge sheet, both Asamoah (1st Accused) and Ameyaw-Akumfi (2nd Accused) face multiple counts, including:

Conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic, contrary to Section 23(1) and Section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)

Wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic, contrary to Section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) (separate counts for each accused)

Conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit intentional dissipation of public funds, contrary to Section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and Section 1(1) of the Public Property Protection Decree, 1977 (SMCD 140)

Intentional dissipation of public funds, contrary to Section 1(1) of the Public Property Protection Decree, 1977 (SMCD 140) (separate counts for each accused)

The particulars of the offences state that in February 2019, Asamoah and Ameyaw-Akumfi allegedly agreed to act together with a common purpose to wilfully cause financial loss of US$2,000,000.00 to the Republic.

This was purportedly done by causing, without authorisation, the said amount belonging to the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund and the Republic to be paid to Africa Investor Holdings Limited.

The payment was intended for the building of an urban sky train system in Accra, a project which, according to the charge sheet, “was never built.”

Asamoah served as CEO of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund between 2017 and 2024, while Ameyaw-Akumfi was the fund’s governing board chairperson from 2017 to 2021.

Former Minister for Railways Development John-Peter Amewu and former Justice Minister Joe Ghartey have already been questioned over the deal.

Under Ghartey, Ghana signed a concession agreement with the Africa Investment Sky Train Consortium in 2019, with an estimated cost of $3 billion.

However, the ambitious rail project never took off, and concerns were raised about its feasibility and financing.

In 2022, the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund also disclosed that it had invested $2 million in the project, but nothing came of this.

The Ghana Sky Train project was announced in 2018 as an infrastructure plan to ease mobility in Accra.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene allegedly embezzled over $7m

YEN.com.gh also reported that the former Director General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, is being prosecuted for allegedly embezzling $7 million.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene was alleged to have kept approximately a portion of GH¢49 million meant for a defence contract for himself.

He reportedly transferred National Signals Bureau funds into his accounts, falsely justifying these as payments for defence systems.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh