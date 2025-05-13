Former National Signals Bureau boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has been rearrested in relation to a new case

Former National Signals Bureau boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has been rearrested and will remain in police custody despite completing the court’s seven working day remand directive.

Adu-Boahene was initially remanded on Friday, May 2, over allegations of witness tampering.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene will remain in police custody after being rearrested amid allegations of corruption against him.

Citi News reported that his lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, informed the court on May 13, that his client had been rearrested on a separate matter after the initial remand period had lapsed.

Akyea did not disclose the new case. This comes after the Attorney General had earlier indicated that Adu-Boahene was under investigation in connection with an internet connectivity case at Ghana Water Limited.

Regarding the current case involving the alleged diversion of GH¢49.1 million, the judge has adjourned proceedings to May 26 for a case management conference.

The state has filed all its witness statements and is expected to disclose them to the defence by no later than May 20.

