Godfred Owusu is a final-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

He was adjudged the winner of the 2024 Project Green Competition, making him the first Ghanaian to win the award

Social media users who saw the post thronged the comment section to congratulate Godfred Owusu and wish him well

A final-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has become the first Ghanaian to win the Project Green Challenge.

By becoming the Project Green Challenge Champion, Godfred Owusu becomes the third African to win the competition.

Godfred Owusu becomes the first Ghanaian to win the Project Green Competition. Photo credit: @Thevokofficial

Source: Twitter

Godfred Owusu is a final-year BSc. Human Settlement Planning student at KNUST. His entry was a work on climate action and inclusive environmental solutions.

In November 2024, Godfred attended a fully funded leadership training in San Francisco, USA, where he developed his Climate Action Project (CAP) focused on reducing plastic waste through circular economy principles.

When he returned to Ghana, Godfred implemented his CAP in the Pankrono Adabraka Community. He created 20 upcycled bins and 5 student desks using 3,112 plastic bottles.

He worked with local leaders, schools, volunteers, and persons with disabilities as a way of showing how change can come about when everyone is involved.

On April 19, 2025, Godfred presented his project at the PGC Global Finals on Zoom and emerged as the 2024 Champion.

PGC is an annual global challenge that educates and empowers students to take bold action in climate advocacy, sustainability, and social justice. Godfred was selected as one of 14 finalists from over 1,500+ students across 500+ schools in 7 countries.

Godfred appreciates mentors for their help

Responding to a post on Facebook, Godfred said he was grateful to his department and lecturers at KNUST.

“I want to take this moment to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the entire planning family. The department has been supportive in both my professional and personal growth.”

“A special thanks to Dr. Michael Osei Asibey, Dr. St-Steve Takyi and Dr. Prince Anokye for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this journey. They are pivotal advisors to this success,” he added.

Netizens congratulate KNUST student

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared on social media. Read them below:

@PKAmonoo said:

“Very solid guy...My coursemate that🤝.”

@GigattD wrote:

“The funny thing is, no one in Ghana will even ask him about his research and try to implement some of his recommendations and interventions.”

@cybertruckSly said:

“They won’t make him come because Ghana will not make good use of him.”

@IncredibleLewan wrote:

“Godfred for a reason.😎.”

@semesta_10 said:

“He’s that guy ❤️👑.”

Kweku Adjei Kodie Asante wrote:

“Congratulations Godfred, for this achievement”

@hfapraku said:

“@WoodeNelson what were you doing in school 😂😂.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh