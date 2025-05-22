Ghana Introduces New Visa Policy To Attract Tourists And Investors

The government has rolled out a new visa policy that will see applications processed within five working days.

This is a reduction from the previous 4 to 6-week timeframe.

Announcing the policy, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the directive takes immediate effect and is aimed at repositioning Ghana as a premier destination for tourism, business, and investment in Africa.

“We have put in place adequate measures at our diplomatic missions to drastically cut down the visa processing time,” the Ministry stated in a Facebook post.

“This new visa policy takes immediate effect.”

According to the Minister, systems have already been deployed across Ghana’s diplomatic missions worldwide to ensure smooth and efficient implementation of the expedited regime.

The move follows President John Dramani Mahama’s inaugural pledge on January 7, 2025, that “Ghana is open for business.”

The Foreign Minister noted that this policy gives practical meaning to that vision by removing long-standing bureaucratic barriers that have frustrated travelers and investors.

“As Foreign Minister, I am committed to positioning Ghana as the preferred destination for investors and tourists by making the country more competitive and eliminating red tape,” Mr. Ablakwa said.

However, the Ministry emphasised that the new timeline does not guarantee automatic approval.

“A decision will be made within five working days as to whether one is eligible for a Ghanaian visa or not,” the statement clarified.

The expedited policy is expected to boost tourism, attract foreign direct investment, and encourage greater engagement with the Ghanaian diaspora.

“Ghana is truly open for business. Come enjoy the Black Star experience,” the Minister concluded.

Source: YEN.com.gh