A trader who erected a makeshift stall directly beneath a traffic light in Kasoa has sparked some outrage online.

The woman reported to be selling food items set up a canopy that almost completely covers the traffic light. The traffic light is sticking out through the roof of her stall.

The scenario captured by UTV sparked widespread concern over road safety and lawlessness.

Many social media users have called on the police to take immediate action against the violation.

"Why would cover a whole street light, chale it’s time laws must start working in this country. We keep throwing tantrums at leaders for thier bad leadership skills yet as citizens see what we’ve been doing. This is so wrong she needs to be arrested and fined. How?"

Some also called for better sensitisation of traders

"In my opinion, as part of the reset agenda, NCCE (National Commission on Civic Education) must be going to various markets, churches, mosques, and all social gatherings to explain the laws and the sanctions associated with them for our brothers and sisters."

