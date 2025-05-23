New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist Alfred Ababio Kumi, popularly known as Adenta Kumi, has been formally charged with false publication of news, following his recent arrest by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

This is after he was picked up by NIB operatives on Friday dawn, May 23, 2025, at his residence in Accra.s

Adenta Kumi's lawyer provides update on his arrest Image source: Adenta Kumi

Source: Facebook

In a video that surfaced online, Kumi’s Lawyer, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, expressed concern over his continued detention.

He noted that his client has not yet been granted bail and remains in custody at the Kawukudi NIB office. He contended that Kumi should not be held hostage for long since his wife is expectant.

Despite reports suggesting Kumi would be granted bail shortly after his charge, the presence of his mother at the Kawukudi BNI office indicates that he is still in custody.

Sources say she has remained at the premises since his arrest, hoping for an opportunity to see her son.

The arrest stems from allegations that Kumi made some false claims on traditional media and also published similar claims on his X account, potentially aimed at stirring public unrest.

While details of the publication in question remain unclear, the case has triggered public debate around freedom of expression, responsible journalism, and the limits of digital commentary in Ghana.

NPP officials have criticised his arrest, claiming that it was an affront to the Freedom of Speech enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh