Transport fares were expected to go down by 15% from Saturday, May 24, after the government and transport operators negotiated

However, some drivers are not complying with the directive, and this has made the GPRTU unhappy

The GPRTU warned its members to comply with the directive or face the consequences of disobedience

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) cautioned transport stations and branches to desist from defying the 15% fare reduction directive.

The GPRTU stated that it would impose sanctions on all members who did not comply with the directive.

The General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, told Accra-based Channel One TV that some areas are yet to comply with the directive but gave reasons for the late adjustment.

He said in the Ashanti Region, for instance, they received the communication late, hence the delay. However, he assured that measures have been put in place to ensure full compliance.

“The chairman has forwarded another press release and made it known that by tomorrow, if stations or branches working under us don’t comply with the directives, sanctions will be meted out to those terminals.”

Godfred Abulbire explained that the most applicable punishment would be disallowing a non-compliant driver to load passengers.

“A particular punishment drivers do not like is to seize them or stop them from loading. So we think that is what we need to do.”

Fares reduced effective May 24

The GPRTU announced a downward adjustment of fares from Saturday, May 24, 2025, following negotiations between transport operators and the government.

The downward fare adjustment follows the sustained appreciation of the cedi against the US dollar and declining fuel prices.

The Industrial Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, Abass Imoro, called the price reduction timely.

Drivers reject GPRTU's transport fare reduction directive

Even though the authorities expect their members to adhere to the price adjustment, commercial bus drivers in Ghana have rejected the GPRTU’s directive.

The drivers cited unchanged high sales targets from car owners and rising spare parts costs as reasons for non-compliance.

