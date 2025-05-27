Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has levelled new complaints about attempts to impeach her

Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has taken a swipe at the Justice Pwamang Committee’s proceedings investigating petitions for her removal.

In a supplementary affidavit filed with the Supreme Court, Citi News reported that she called the proceedings a ruse and a mockery of justice.

Source: Getty Images

She maintains that the attempts to impeach her are unjust and inhumane.

She also criticised the choice of Osu Castle for the hearings, which are being held in a high-security zone, unlike previous similar inquiries conducted at the Judicial Service’s Court Complex.

Torkornoo further raised concerns about the committee’s failure to provide the legal basis or criteria for establishing a substantial case against her.

She feels this is preventing her from understanding her rights and preparing an adequate defence.

Torkornoo claims she has been subjected to mental distress by the committee’s actions, including denial of access to her mobile phones, invasive body searches, and refusal to admit her husband and children into the hearing room.

The chief justice is currently suing to stop the impeachment process against her.

Former Attorney-General Godfred Dame is serving as her lawyer and has dismissed conflict of interest concerns.

Copies of the petitions against Torkornoo were not initially made available to her, prompting concerns about due process. She eventually wrote to the president to request the petitions.

These concerns over fairness were the subject of an unsuccessful lawsuit at the Supreme Court after action by Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah.

The Supreme Court also dismissed an injunction application from the Centre for Citizenship, Constitutional and Electoral Systems (CenCES) seeking to halt the impeachment process.

Petitions to remove Torkonoo

President John Maham has so far received five petitions for the removal of Torkonoo.

The committee is currently probing Torkonoo based on the first three petitions.

The petitions have accused the chief justice of misconduct and abuse of power.

Mahama suspended Torkonoo in April after the allegations against her were found to have substance.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo is currently serving a suspension

Source: UGC

The suspension marked a first in Ghana's history, and a committee has been established to investigate the claims against the Chief Justice.

Chief justices in Ghana enjoy security of tenure and can only be removed from office on grounds of stated misbehaviour, incompetence, or incapacity due to infirmity.

However, Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana governs the removal of a chief justice.

NPP leads demonstration in support of Torkonoo

In May, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party led a protest against the possible impeachment of the Chief Justice.

The protestors presented a petition to the Judicial Service of Ghana for the attention of the acting Chief Justice, Baffoe Bonnie.

After the Judicial Service of Ghana, the demonstrators marched to the Jubilee House, the seat of government, to present a copy of their demands to the presidency, where Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, received the petition.

Source: YEN.com.gh