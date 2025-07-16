Justice Richmond Osei-Hwere, the High Court Judge hearing Nana Agradaa's case, has provided reasons for his dismissal of her bail application

The High Court judge stated that granting bail would not serve “substantial justice” since Agradaa had not established that her conviction was prima facie wrong

Nana Agradaa, escorted by armed guards in prison attire, drew large crowds to the Amasaman High Court when she appeared for her hearing on Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The Ghanaian judge who dismissed Nana Agradaa’s bail application has provided reasons for his decision.

The full judgement on the application for bail, delivered by Ghanaian High Court Justice Richmond Osei-Hwere, said that Nana Agradaa’s lawyers failed to prove their claim that she was likely to win on appeal.

The Ghanaian preacher appeared before the Amasaman High Court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, for a hearing on her bail application.

The founder of the Heaven Way Church had been jailed for 15 years after being convicted for fraud and charlatanic advertisement on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

She began serving her term at the Nsawam Prison on Saturday, July 5.

Her legal team swiftly filed for bail, arguing that there was a high likelihood that her appeal would be successful since the Circuit Court Judge who jailed her was biased.

The bail application also said her sentence was unusually harsh and was likely to be overturned on appeal.

In his ruling, Justice Osei-Hwere said Agradaa’s lawyers failed to prove their claims that she is likely to win on appeal and thus suffer irreparable harm if she is kept in prison.

“After perusing the grounds of appeal filed and the judgment of the trial court, it is my considered opinion that the likelihood of success of the appeal is not apparent on the face of the record. Applicant is also alleging that the trial judge was biased against her. For me, this assertion is not obvious from the record before this court. ” Justice Osei Hwere said.

The learned judge therefore dismissed the bail application and ordered for the appeal process to proceed while Agradaa remains incarcerated.

“Having failed to established that the conviction is prima facie wrong, it would not bode well for substantial justice for the court to grant Applicant bail pending appeal. It is for the foregoing reasons that the application for bail pending appeal fails and the same is dismissed.” the ruling said.

The Twitter post with the full ruling is below.

Nana Agradaa appears before Amasaman High Court

Preacher Nana Agradaa caused a huge stir at the Amasaman High Court when she made her first public appearance since she was sentenced to jail for 15 years.

Ghanaians massed up at the court to catch a glimpse of the controversial personality, who arrived in the custody of heavily armed prison guards.

Nana Agradaa was dressed in her prison uniform but had a nose mask and hair covering to prevent the public from getting a clear look at her face.

The TikTok video of Agradaa at the Amasaman High Court is below.

Agradaa’s alleged victims hoot at Asiamah

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the alleged victims of Agradaa jeered at her husband, Angel Asiamah, at the Amasaman High Court.

Asiamah appeared at the court premises to support his wife during her bail application hearing.

After she was escorted away by prison officials, angry Ghanaians could be seen chasing Asiamah away and hooting at him.

