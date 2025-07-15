Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has sued Shining Stars of Ghana, a group calling for her removal

Torkornoo argues the group behind the petition does not legally exist and wants it declared null in law

The High Court will decide whether the group is a legitimate entity in the ongoing case against the Chief Justice

Suspended Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, has filed a new suit at the High Court, challenging the existence of Shining Stars, one of the petitioners calling for her removal.

In the writ, the embattled Chief Justice is seeking a declaration that Shining Stars of Ghana does not exist in law.

The organisation is behind one of the petitions calling for her removal from office as head of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

According to the suit, Gertrude Torkornoo's lawyers argue there are no records showing Shining Stars exists.

Consequently, the Chief Justice is asking the court to declare the organisation non-existent in both law and fact.

The High Court will now determine the legitimacy of Shining Stars and its role in the petition against Chief Justice Torkornoo.

Chief Justice heads to ECOWAS Court

This latest action by the suspended Chief Justice comes days after she filed a case at the ECOWAS Court, demanding a $10 million in compensation from the government amid attempts to impeach her.

Torkornoo’s lawsuit argues that her suspension has caused reputational harm and violated her rights under the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

She claims the move infringed on her dignity and subjected her to arbitrary actions.

She is asking the court to declare the suspension a breach of her right to a fair hearing under Article 7 of the Charter, and to lift the suspension and stop the removal proceedings.

The genesis of Gertrude Torkornoo's legal battles

President John Mahama received five petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, which led to her suspension.

A committee was formed to investigate the first three petitions, which accuse her of misconduct and abuse of power.

On May 21, Torkornoo filed a suit, ultimately dismissed, challenging the legitimacy of the committee set up by Mahama.

Court records show she sought to bar Justices Gabriel Scott Pwamang and Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, along with other members such as Daniel Yao Domelevo, Major Flora Bazuwaaruah Dalugo, and Professor James Sefah Dziasah, from participating in the probe.

Torkornoo also objected to the use of Adu Lodge at the Osu Castle, a designated security zone, as the venue for the hearings, noting it deviated from past proceedings held at the Judicial Service’s Court Complex.

She further criticised the committee for failing to provide the legal grounds or criteria used to establish a prima facie case against her.

President Mahama suspends Chief Justice

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama suspended Torkornoo in April after the allegations against her were deemed to have substance.

The suspension marked a first in Ghana’s history, and a committee was established to investigate the claims against the Chief Justice.

Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana governed the process for the removal of a chief justice.

The suspension sparked protests from the opposition, who organised a demonstration march.

