President John Mahama criticised US President Donald Trump for normalising the erasure of Black history and dismantling cultural education

Mahama previously criticised Trump for his false claims of white genocide and land seizures in South Africa

Mahama is in New York to propose a resolution at the UN General Assembly to recognise transatlantic slavery as the gravest crime in ​history

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President John Mahama has criticised the Trump administration for its handling of black history.

Mahama accused it of normalising the ‌erasure of black history.

President John Mahama criticises the Trump administration for its handling of Black history. Credit: Ghana Presidency/Roberto Schmidt

Source: Getty Images

Reuters reported that since his return to power, US President Donald Trump has targeted US cultural and historical institutions to remove what he calls "anti-American" ideology.

Mahama said certain policies are becoming a template for ⁠other governments as well as some private institutions.

"At the very least, they are slowly normalising the erasure."

Mahama said that in the US, black history courses were ​being removed from school curricula, institutions were being mandated to stop teaching the "truth of slavery, segregation and racism," and books addressing these subjects were increasingly banned.

Asked about Mahama's remarks, a White House spokesperson said Trump had done more for Black Americans than any other president.

Mahama previously criticised Trump over false claims of a genocide of white people in South Africa as well as land seizures. Mahama said such comments were an insult to Africans

In an editorial in The Guardian, Mahama also saidTrump’s 2025 ambushing of South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa over claims of racial persecution were unfounded and insulting.

Ghana to propose slavery resolution at UN

Mahama is in New York to present a historic resolution at the UN General Assembly on March 25 to recognise the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime in the ​history of humankind.

The president is also going to call for reparations. The resolution has been backed by some prominent US citizens, the African Union ⁠and the ​Caribbean Community, as well as countries like Brazil.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Ablakwa, however, ​said the EU and the US had already indicated they would not back the resolution.

Mahama loses honorary degree at Lincoln University

Lincoln University in Pennsylvania cancelled plans to give Mahama an honorary doctorate because of concerns over the anti-LGBTQ Bill.

Ghana's Embassy in the US confirmed the embarrassing development on March 24.

Lincoln University cancels plans to give President John Mahama an honorary doctorate because of concerns over Ghana's anti-gay bill. Credit: Geography Photos/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

According to the embassy, Lincoln University had communicated concerns raised by a group about Mahama's position on the anti-LGBTQ bill.

Lincoln University has not issued a further public statement explaining the decision beyond the brief cancellation notice on its website.

Akufo-Addo makes call for reparations

YEN.com.gh reported that past Ghanaian leaders have also made similar calls before the UN.

At the 78th UN General Assembly on September 20, 2023, then-President Nana Akufo-Addo told world leaders that African states must be paid reparations because of the devastating impact of the slave trade.

Akufo-Addo said for centuries, the world had been unwilling to confront the realities of slavery.

Source: YEN.com.gh