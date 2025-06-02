As the deadline for the former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to report to the Office of the Special Prosecutor elapses on June 2, YEN.com.gh looks back at the timeline of the office's pursuit of the Akufo-Addo appointee.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has been pushing to formally question former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta since January 2025.

While Ofori-Atta said he would be back in Ghana by June, he said he would not be able to honour the deadline because of his continued health issues.

The deadline for Ken Ofori-Atta to report to the Office of the Special Prosecutor elapses on June 2, 2025

He has also proposed having a virtual meeting with the special prosecutor.

The office previously warned that Ofori-Atta could be added back to the list of wanted persons and declared a fugitive from justice if he did not show up.

The special prosecutor also said it could request an INTERPOL Red Notice against the former minister.

Ofori-Atta was Finance Minister under the Nana Akufo-Addo government, serving from January 2017 to February 2024.

What is Ofori-Atta being investigated for?

Ofori-Atta is being investigated for five cases, according to the OSP. These cases concern:

Contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The termination of a contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology.

Procurement procedures and financial transactions related to the National Cathedral.

A Ministry of Health contract with Service Ghana Auto Group Limited for purchasing and maintaining 307 ambulances.

The handling and disbursement of funds from the Tax P-Fund Account of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Timeline of Ofori-Atta's time as a suspect

On January 24, 2025, the Special Prosecutor formally notified Ofori-Atta that he was a suspect in the five cases and directed him to appear in person on February 10, 2025.

On January 31, 2025, the former minister's lawyers informed the special prosecutor that he would be outside Ghana indefinitely for medical reasons but offered to represent him in his absence.

On February 5, 2025, the Special Prosecutor rejected a claim of indefinite absence and demanded a reasonable return date by February 10, 2025. Agyebeng also warned of legal consequences for non-compliance and clarified that his lawyers cannot answer criminal charges on behalf of their clients.

On February 10, 2025, Ofori-Atta's lawyers submitted a doctor’s note stating he was undergoing tests and possibly surgery in the US, with no clear return date. The special prosecutor received the letter with scepticism, describing the letter as purportedly coming from a doctor.

On February 12, 2025, the Special Prosecutor declared Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice, acting on an arrest warrant.

On February 18, 2025, Ofori-Atta appealed to the special prosecutor to remove his name from the wanted list and pledged to return to Ghana in May. The special prosecutor subsequently took his name off the list following the assurance.

Following this, SP Agyebeng gave a deadline of June 2, 2025, for Ofori-Atta to report in person to the Office of the Special Prosecutor headquarters.

On March 16, 2025, Ofori-Atta sued the Office of the Special Prosecutor, seeking compensation for being declared wanted.

On May 28, 2025, the court adjourned Ofori-Atta's attempt to keep the special prosecutor from declaring him wanted. The case was adjourned to June 18.

