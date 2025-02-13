Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has expressed regrets over the raid on the home of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and offered his apologies.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ayariga told National Security Coordinator Richard Jakpa has admitted being behind the raid on former Ofori-Atta’s home.

The Majority leader addressed the matter in Parliament, emphasising the need for accountability.

“The Majority remains committed that institutions function properly, officials act in accordance with the law, that the rights and liberties of citizens are upheld under the leadership of President Mahama. I personally extend my apologies to the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and I believe the issue should suffice.

Source: YEN.com.gh