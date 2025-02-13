Majority Leader Apologises Over Raid On Ofori-Atta’s Home, Confirms Richard Jakpa Led Raid
Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has expressed regrets over the raid on the home of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and offered his apologies.
Ayariga told National Security Coordinator Richard Jakpa has admitted being behind the raid on former Ofori-Atta’s home.
The Majority leader addressed the matter in Parliament, emphasising the need for accountability.
“The Majority remains committed that institutions function properly, officials act in accordance with the law, that the rights and liberties of citizens are upheld under the leadership of President Mahama. I personally extend my apologies to the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and I believe the issue should suffice.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.