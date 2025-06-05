A group of uniformed soldiers stormed a shop at Circle to claim a missing device after tracing it to the shop

Passersby and the owners of the shop were furious and resisted the move by the uniformed men

Netizens who saw the post were angry and criticised the soldiers as being lawless in the comments section

A tense standoff erupted at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra yesterday after a group of soldiers allegedly broke into a closed phone shop while searching for a missing device, triggering a confrontation with local civilians.

Eyewitnesses say the soldiers, reportedly tracking a lost or stolen phone, arrived at the electronics store in the afternoon to find it shuttered.

Soldiers storm phone shop at Circle to claim missing device traced to it. Image source: EDHUB

Source: Twitter

Without waiting for the shop’s operators, the soldiers allegedly forced entry into the premises and began ransacking the interior in search of the missing device.

The aggressive move drew the attention of passersby and nearby vendors, some of whom attempted to question the soldiers' actions.

According to multiple accounts, the situation quickly escalated into a heated exchange, with tensions rising as more civilians gathered at the scene.

In an unexpected twist, some civilians reportedly detained the soldiers, demanding accountability for what they viewed as an unlawful break-in. The crowd eventually called in the Ghana Police Service to intervene.

Police officers arrived shortly after and reportedly worked to defuse the situation. No official injuries were reported, but the incident caused significant disruption in the busy commercial hub, with many shopkeepers temporarily closing their businesses.

The Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service have yet to issue official statements regarding the incident.

It remains unclear whether the missing phone was recovered or if any arrests were made in connection with the confrontation.

Watch the video of the tense incident below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh