Financial analyst Richard Adjorlolo has criticised the newly introduced flat fuel tax, calling it unfair to both the rich and the poor

He urged the government to reconsider the tax, claiming it will further widen the gap between the wealthy and the less privileged

Meanwhile, the opposition NPP and concerned Ghanaians, including Takoradi resident Philip Ampofo, express disappointment over the new tax

A Western Region-based financial analyst, Richard Adjorlolo, has criticised the newly introduced fuel tax.

He referred to it as "not a good tax," citing its flat and indirect nature, which equally affects both the rich and the poor.

Finance Minister, Ato Forson, Energy Minister, John Jinapor, and President Mahama face backlash over new fuel tax. Photo credit: UGC.

Mr Adjorlolo said the tax will widen the gap between the rich and the poor, urging the government to take action.

“This is a flat and an indirect tax, which the impact on the haves and have-nots is the same. The concern is that the rich and the poor will pay the same amount. And any tax that has such a feature is not good,” he said.

Despite his criticism, the financial analyst commended the government for abolishing some taxes such as the e-levy and betting tax.

These tax removals, he stated, had alleviated some of the burdens on Ghanaians and made life a bit easier for them.

He said the government’s honouring its word to remove the nuisance taxes and subsequently introducing the GH¢1 fuel levy was a smart move.

“The betting and E-levy, among other taxes the government promised to scrap, have been removed to bring some relief, and, therefore, I don’t think this new tax will be a problem, as some may believe,” he added.

NPP calls on CSOs to oppose fuel tax

Also reacting to the imposition of the new fuel tax, the Western Regional Communication Officer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Issah Fuseini, called on all Ghanaians, especially the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), to oppose it, citing the government's refusal to allow parliamentarians to scrutinize the bill.

Fuseini argued that the government lacked justification for imposing the levy, given the previous administration's efforts to stabilise the energy sector.

“We strongly oppose this bill because the government should have allowed all parliamentarians to scrutinise it. Everyone would have criticised it, so that a good percentage would have been settled on and accepted by all Ghanaians. They pushed it through under the emergency certificate,” he said.

Philip Ampofo, a resident of Takoradi, expressed surprise at the government's move, citing broken promises not to impose new taxes.

Ampofo, however, expressed hope that the GH1 fuel tax will be used for its intended purpose.

“I was surprised, as this is not what they promised us, Ghanaians. They assured us they would not impose any new taxes when we voted for them, and now this,” he noted.

Fuel tax sparks confusion and concern in the Volta Region as President Mahama pledges stability in the economy. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook & Getty Images.

Fuel tax sparks concerns in Volta Region

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that resident in the Volta Region shared mixed concerns over the newly introduced fuel tax.

Despite government assurance that fuel prices won’t rise, many locals remained skeptical, citing past price fluctuations after similar tax hikes.

Some drivers, traders, and teachers expressed mixed feelings about the levy. While some are cautiously optimistic, others fear the ripple effect on their livelihoods.

