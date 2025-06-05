The Volta Region is at the centre of a national debate following Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson’s announcement of a GH₵1 fuel levy

Despite government assurances that fuel prices won’t rise, many locals remain skeptical, citing past price fluctuations after similar tax hikes.

As the levy’s implications unfold, both political parties and residents of the Volta Region continue to express mixed reactions

The Volta Region, a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is abuzz with debate over the government's recent announcement of a GH¢1 fuel levy.

The tax, introduced under the Energy Sector Levy Amendment Bill, aims to address Ghana's over $3.1 billion energy sector debt.

Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has assured Ghanaians that the levy will not lead to an increase in fuel prices, citing the strong performance of the cedi.

"There will be no increase in the ex-pump price of petrol and diesel starting today," Dr. Forson stated.

Volta residents skeptical of Ato Forson's assurance

However, many residents in the Volta Region remain skeptical, citing a history of price fluctuations following similar tax hikes.

Some drivers, traders, and teachers have expressed mixed feelings about the levy. While some are cautiously optimistic, others fear the ripple effect on their livelihoods.

A tomato seller, Akos, from Aflao has said she fears that an increase in fuel prices will lead to higher transport costs, affecting her business.

Commercial driver Emmanuel from Ho also said he doubt the government's assurance, citing past experiences.

"They always say 'no increase,' but the moment a new tax is announced, fuel stations react," he said.

Some residents in the Volta Region believe that the levy could help solve the energy crisis in the long run.

"It's better we solve this now than wait until the problem becomes worse," said Mavis Dogbe, a teacher from Akatsi.

Fuel tax sparks political debates

The levy has sparked a heated debate between the NDC and the opposition. Some NDC loyalists support the levy as a necessary measure to address the energy sector debt, while others criticise it as an unnecessary burden on struggling Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, policy experts have called for structural reforms to address the energy sector debt, rather than relying on quick fixes.

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, suggests that privatising the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and adjusting tariffs to dollar rates could help manage the debt.

Energy Minister justifies fuel tax imposition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, provided a a justification for the introduction of the fuel tax.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu stated that the government had assessed the energy sector and found that the liquid fuel consumed in the country was not part of the tariff structure.

He said the government requires over US$1B this year alone to procure liquid fuels, adding that even if all citizens are able to pay for the power they consume, and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) were to collect 100 per cent of the money, none of it would go into the procurement of liquid fuel.

