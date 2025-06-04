Dumsor Levy: Bawumia Slams Increased Tax on Fuel, Calls it Worse Than E-Levy
Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has criticised the government for raising a tax on petroleum products.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Speaking in Cape Coast on June 4, Bawumia accused the Mahama administration of campaigning on deceptive promises because of the introduction of what he called a dumsor levy.
The increase in the Energy Sector Levy will see an extra GH¢1 tax on every litre of fuel bought.
Bawumia believes this increased tax is more costly than the scrapped Electronic Transfer Levy.
“Initially, they said they would scrap the E-Levy we had introduced, and they’ve done that. But now, they have introduced the Dumsor Levy, and it is eight times the E-Levy. Now, when you buy one litre of petrol, you will pay one cedi as tax.”
He also warned Ghanaians to expect even more taxes under the current administration.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.