Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has criticised the government for raising a tax on petroleum products.

Speaking in Cape Coast on June 4, Bawumia accused the Mahama administration of campaigning on deceptive promises because of the introduction of what he called a dumsor levy.

The increase in the Energy Sector Levy will see an extra GH¢1 tax on every litre of fuel bought.

Bawumia believes this increased tax is more costly than the scrapped Electronic Transfer Levy.

“Initially, they said they would scrap the E-Levy we had introduced, and they’ve done that. But now, they have introduced the Dumsor Levy, and it is eight times the E-Levy. Now, when you buy one litre of petrol, you will pay one cedi as tax.”

He also warned Ghanaians to expect even more taxes under the current administration.

