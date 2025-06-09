The New Force movement has suspended the bodyguard of its leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, who allegedly assaulted a supporter during the funeral for the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu.

The group described the conduct of the bodyguard, Adu Acheampong, as excessive.

In a statement, it also said Acheampong was going to undergo anger management training.

"Acheampong was captured using unjustifiable force against a supporter who was attempting to approach and speak with our presidential candidate."

"We take this matter with utmost seriousness and inform the public that a full internal investigation has been launched. Mr. Acheampong will remain suspended while the investigation is ongoing, and appropriate disciplinary action will follow."

The alleged assault took place on June 7 during the Mamponghene's funeral rites.

In a video from the event, the bodyguard held the man by his neck and also hurled punches at him.

The New Force has since apologised for the incident, saying the supporter posed no threat.

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by a recent incident captured on video in which a member of the security team assigned to our presidential candidate was seen physically assaulting a supporter who was merely attempting to speak with the candidate. The individual in question was unarmed, posed no threat, and deserved nothing but dignity and respect."

Source: YEN.com.gh