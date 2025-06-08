A Ghanaian man who joined the NPP's May 27, 2025, protest at the Economic and Organised Crime Office in Accra has been arrested

A statement from the Ghana Police Service indicated that he had assaulted a JoyNews journalist during the protest

Netizens who saw the post about the man's arrest expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some commending the police service and others criticising the man

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A 55-year-old Ghanaian man has found himself on the wrong side of the law following an incident at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on May 27, 2025.

The man, identified by the Ghana Police Service as Theophilus Thompson, has been accused of assaulting a journalist, Latif Iddrisu, during the protest at the EOCO headquarters.

Ghana Police Service announces the arrest of Theophilus Thompson for allegedly assaulting a journalist.

Source: Getty Images

The protest was to demand the immediate release of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, who was arrested for allegedly engaging in fraudulent activities.

In a statement issued on June 8, 2025, the Ghana Police Service explained that Latif Iddrisu was confronted and arrested by some demonstrators.

"Following investigations, on June 7, 2025, at about 5:00 pm, the [Greater Accra] Regional Command arrested Theophilus Thompson, 55, at James Town in connection with the assault.

See the post of the Ghana Police Service announcing the arrest of Theophilus below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh