Cheddar's head of security, Andy Poku, apologised to Yaw Akuoko, the man he punched at the late Mamponghene's Daasebre Osei Bonsu’s funeral

The New Force party leader's bodyguard said he had taken certain steps to correct his behaviour and ensure he did not exhibit such action again

The victim, Yaw Akuoko, accepted Andy Poku's apology and shared an update on his current medical state after the controversial altercation

Renowned Ghanaian businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar's bodyguard, Andy Poku, has apologised to Yaw Akuoko, the man he punched in the chest at the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu’s funeral on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

In a press conference on Sunday, June 8, 2025, Cheddar's bodyguard united with the victim and expressed remorse for the unfortunate incident. He apologised to his boss, Nana Kwame Bediako and many Ghanaians offended by his actions.

The New Force party leader's bodyguard shared that he was currently undergoing a sensitivity training course and was hopeful of coming out of the experience as a changed man.

The victim, Yaw Akuoko, accepted the apology from Cheddar's head of security and narrated the incident at the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu’s funeral.

He noted that he received a phone call from Nana Kwame Bediako, who expressed concern after the footage of the incident went viral and arranged for him to get a medical checkup in Accra.

Akuoko also shared that the medical checkup went well and that the doctors detected no health issues or damage from the punch he received from Poku.

The two men exchanged handshakes and were later spotted laughing and sharing a heartfelt moment after their reconciliation at the press conference.

Cheddar's bodyguard's punching incident

Huge uproar emerged on social media on Saturday, June 7, 2025, when a video emerged showing Cheddar's bodyguard losing his cool, holding Akuoko by the neck, and punching him in his upper torso.

The incident occurred when the victim attempted to get close to Nana Kwame Bediako as he entered the premises of the funeral grounds.

Cheddar and the New Force released a press statement to apologise to Akuoko and his family on behalf of the bodyguard over the unfortunate incident.

The political party condemned the act and said they were investigating the matter. They also expressed a commitment that such behaviour would not repeat itself among their people.

The videos of Bediako's bodyguard apologising and interacting with the punching victim, as well as the New Force's comments, are below:

Reactions to Cheddar's bodyguard's apology to victim

mbajoseph0 said:

"The man has been compensated by Cheddar, he even went to church for Thanksgiving for the money.🤣🤣."

YF's borehole and engineering commented:

"You showed maturity."

The_truth wrote:

"Bodyguard ye adwuma aa wasanso ahye spectacles 😂😂😂."

De Game said:

"Masa, no apology. It’s your work."

RANSFORD MENSAH OTABIL commented:

"He did his work, but he overreacted. He doesn't have emotional control, and that is quite risky as a bodyguard.. Master your emotions!"

