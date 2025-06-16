The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected the electricity supply to over 400 homes at Rehoboth Estate in Kweiman.

The estate is being accused of using illegal power connections.

Joy News reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana is considering legal action against the management of Rehoboth Estate.

The discovery was made by the Electricity Company of Ghana Accra East revenue team during its nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise, which began on June 16, 2025.

The disconnection forms part of ECG's broader effort to clamp down on power theft and recover unpaid bills across all categories of customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, and government institutions.

The operation is scheduled to run until Friday, June 27, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh