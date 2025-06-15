Some Ghanaians have expressed outrage over the controversial construction of a Methodist church allegedly funded through corrupt practices by the embattled former Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi.

The church was built in the Nyamebekyere area as a tribute to his late mother, with a foundation stone laid by Assibey Antwi in 2022.

Ghanaians say the Methodist Church should demolish one of their worship centres built by former NSA boss, Osei Assibey Antwi. Photo credit: @honoseiassibeyantwi.

It was completed and officially commissioned in 2024, igniting significant public debate over the legitimacy of the funds used for its construction.

The public's concern intensified following revelations made by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, during a press conference on June 13, 2025.

He disclosed that an alarming total of GH¢8,256,000.00 was deposited into an Ezwich account registered in the name of Osei Assibey Antwi during the 2022/2023 service year.

This account, typically associated with electronic payment services in Ghana, raised eyebrows as it was found to be directly linked to the former official.

Dr. Ayine further explained that an Ezwich card associated with this account was discovered during a search of Assibey Antwi’s residence, suggesting possession of not only the funds but also the means of processing them.

“In the 2022/2023 service year, a total of eight million, two hundred and fifty-six thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢8,256,000.00) was deposited into Ezwich account number 1177042059, which is registered in the name of the suspect, Osei Assibey. Investigations reveal that he personally received these funds. The aforementioned Ezwich card was found during a search at his residence."

Ghanaians call for the demolition of a church

In light of these serious allegations of financial misconduct, numerous individuals took to social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to voice their concerns.

Many questioned the integrity and source of the finances used to build what is supposed to be a "holy place for the worship of God," with some calling for the demolition of the structure as a tangible response to perceived injustices.

Akufo-Addo appointees picked up by NIB

Several other appointees from President Akufo-Addo's administration have recently faced scrutiny, as the state security apparatus continues to probe alleged corruption within the government.

Osei Assibey Antwi himself was summoned for questioning by the National Investigations Bureau on March 20, 2025, arriving with legal counsel.

This significant investigation relates to the ongoing NSS ghost names scandal, highlighting systemic issues within the National Service Scheme.

Additionally, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) apprehended the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu Boahene, at the Kotoka International Airport on March 21 upon his return from the UK.

According to reports from Asaase News, he was taken into custody following a coordinated operation involving EOCO investigators and personnel from the Attorney-General’s Department. Boahene's apprehension is reportedly linked to fraudulent activities within his purview, specifically regarding the alleged enlistment of non-existent personnel onto the National Service Scheme.

As these investigations unfold, public sentiment grows increasingly impatient, demanding accountability and transparency from those in power, thereby questioning the ethical foundations on which institutions are built.

Former president Akufo-Addo speaks at an event. Photo credit: @thepresidency.

