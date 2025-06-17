A video of Saddick Adams speaking on the ongoing war between Israel and Iran has got people talking

The journalist said that over 50 Ghanaians living in Iran have turned down the request to be evacuated to Ghana

This news comes after Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a post on social media, announced the government's decision to evacuate Ghanaians in Iran

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Saddick Adams has shared a worrying update on the raging war between Israel and Iran.

Speaking on Angel FM's morning show programme on Tuesday, June 17, Saddick Adams said information reaching him indicates that over 50 Ghanaians have turned down the offer to be evacuated from Iran.

Providing further details on the new development, the respected journalist stated that the government of Ghana had planned to evacuate Ghanaians in Iran back to Ghana after determining that its citizens were not safe to remain there amid the aerial strikes by Israel.

He disclosed that since the airspace of Iran was unsafe for flight travel, Ghanaians in the Middle East country were sent messages instructing them to avail themselves so they could be transported to the next country and then evacuated to Ghana.

Saddick Adams said over 50 of these Ghanaians, however, turned down the offer and opted to live in Iran amidst the ongoing turmoil.

"Over 50 Ghanaians, in the wake of the ongoing evacuation being carried out by the government, have vowed never to come to Ghana. They left here, so they know the situation. They prefer to be there rather than come to Ghana.

"A plane has been sent to the next country to evacuate Ghanaians living in Iran because you cannot fly over Iran. Do you know the surprising thing that has happened? The Ghanaians living there had been told a car wasmade ready to transport them to the next available land border, so a plane will evacuate them to Ghana. Fifty of them have refused the offer." Saddick Adams disclosed.

This new twist comes after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a post on Monday, June 16, announced plans by the government of Ghana to evacuate Ghanaians in Iran.

US President Donald Trump also, in a social media post on June 16, urged residents of Iran’s capital to evacuate immediately.

According to the BBC, over 200 people have been killed in Iran since the aerial strikes by Israel began.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to issue a statement on the disclosure made by Saddick Adams.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the Israel–Iran War

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments made by Saddick on the Israel–Iran war.

Queen Abilove commented:

"I don't blame those who said they won't come oo. Most of them are under contract and maybe the opportunity is not given to them."

kwamecheckup reacted:

"These and more are the important things Ghanaian leaders should be ashamed of."

Paul Amoako replied:

"I'm in Italy, but I'm prepared to go back home. Now abroad is not easy and safe anymore. Everything can happen, especially with NATO."

Oil Prices soar amid Israel-Iran War

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that oil prices would soar in the wake of Israel’s launch of preemptive strikes on Iran's nuclear and military sites.

Banking giant JPMorgan Chase expressed concerns that prices could reach $130.

Iran remains one of the largest producers of oil in the world, having the 4th largest proven crude oil reserves in the world.

