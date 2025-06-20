Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the British man who was the sole survivor in the Air India plane crash, has helped lay his brother to rest at a funeral in western India.

Ramesh's brother Ajay was also on the flight in which all other passengers died.

Ramesh was one of the pallbearers who carried his brother's coffin to the crematorium in the town of Diu. His arm and face were still covered in white bandages.

BBC reported that he has spent most of the past five days in the hospital.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed seconds after taking off on June 12 from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad. At least 270 people were killed, most of them passengers.

Ramesh's mother walked with the coffin in a blue sari along with other mourners, as he held it on his right shoulder.

Several people from the town came out for the funeral even as the rain lashed the procession.

UK officials visit India to assist investigation

According to TheCable, officials from the UK are being deployed to India to assist in the investigation of the plane crash.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) announced that it had extended its support to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India.

Due to the presence of citizens from the wider region aboard the aircraft, the UK AAIB will be granted expert status in the Indian investigation.

Meanwhile, Air India stated that it had arranged two relief flights to the area for the families of the passengers and airline staff involved.

Family's last selfie trends following Air India crash

Just before takeoff, a passenger decided to capture the moment of their journey with a photo of his beloved family.

He captured a smiling selfie with his wife and children across the aisle from him.

Unable to come to terms with the unexpected loss, the grieving friends and family shared the picture on social media.

The photo has been making waves ever since. The bright smiles on the faces of the Joshi family are now etched into the hearts of many well-wishers.

Air India passenger discloses reason for missed flight

YEN.com.gh reported that Bhoomi Chauhan, an Indian national, narrowly missed the tragic Air India crash on June 12, 2025, due to heavy traffic.

She arrived at the airport 10 minutes late and, despite pleading with staff, was denied entry as check-in had closed.

Bhoomi, who was headed to reunite with her husband in London, later learnt that the flight she missed had crashed shortly after takeoff.

Expressing gratitude for her survival, she described the incident as a "rebirth" while mourning the loss of so many innocent lives.

