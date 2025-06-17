ECG Disconnects Ghana Water Over GH¢1 Billion Debt, Also Storms GBC
- The Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected the Ghana Water Company Limited from the national power grid
- Ghana Water Company Limited is said to owe the Electricity Company of Ghana GH¢1 billion
- The Electricity Company of Ghana also disconnected the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation over a GH¢3 million debt
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected the Ghana Water Company Limited from the national power grid over a GH¢1 billion debt.
This disconnection on June 17 was part of its ongoing nationwide revenue mobilisation and disconnection exercise.
Citi News reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Water Company to settle its outstanding debt or risk an extended disconnection of power supply to its main pumping stations.
After cutting power to Ghana Water Limited, the task force also went the premises of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and disconnected it over a GH¢3 million debt.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.