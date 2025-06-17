ECG Disconnects Ghana Water Over GH¢1 Billion Debt, Also Storms GBC

The Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected the Ghana Water Company Limited from the national power grid

Ghana Water Company Limited is said to owe the Electricity Company of Ghana GH¢1 billion

The Electricity Company of Ghana also disconnected the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation over a GH¢3 million debt

The Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected the Ghana Water Company Limited from the national power grid over a GH¢1 billion debt.

This disconnection on June 17 was part of its ongoing nationwide revenue mobilisation and disconnection exercise.

The Electricity Company of Ghana disconnects the Ghana Water Limited from the national power grid over a GH¢1 billion debt. Source: Electricity Company of Ghana

Citi News reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Water Company to settle its outstanding debt or risk an extended disconnection of power supply to its main pumping stations.

After cutting power to Ghana Water Limited, the task force also went the premises of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and disconnected it over a GH¢3 million debt.

