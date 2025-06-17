A group of Ghanaian businessmen have sued Nigeria's IGP and EFCC officials over alleged harassment in a land ownership dispute

The businessmen claim police confirmed their rights to Abuja’s River Park Estate but Nigerian authorities continue to intimidate them

They seek legal redress to halt the alleged suppression of a police report and protect their investment interests

A group of Ghanaian businessmen behind Abuja's River Park Estate have reportedly taken legal action against Nigeria's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and top officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The businessmen accused the IGP and EFCC of harassment, intimidation, and the deliberate suppression of a police investigative report in a long-running land ownership dispute.

According to media reports, the plaintiffs claim that despite a police report confirming their ownership of the land, the defendants have continued to harass and intimidate them.

They are, therefore, seeking legal redress to halt the alleged harassment and to protect their rights.

Complexities of land ownership in Africa

The dispute centres on the ownership of River Park Estate in Abuja, with the Ghanaian businessmen claiming legitimate ownership of the land.

The case highlights the complexities of land ownership disputes across Africa and the need for effective resolution mechanisms.

It is set to test the Nigerian justice system's ability to handle complex land disputes involving high-profile defendants.

The outcome of the case will have significant implications for the parties involved and the broader business community in Nigeria..

Owners of Abuja's River Park Estate

River Park Estate, which covers 501 hectares in Abuja, is owned by the celebrated Ghanaian business mogul Sam Jonah’s Jonah Capital and Mobus/Houses of Africa.

The company is currently led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kojo Ansah Mensah.

Read the X post about the legal dispute between the Ghanaian businessmen and the Nigerian security officials below:

Businessmen legal suit against IGP sparks reactions

The legal battle between the Ghanaian businessmen and the Nigerian security officials has sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below::

@McS0UL said:

"Winning a case in that country is impossible, they might as well forget about it."

@Zeynelabid24254 also said:

"Interesting case. Harassment allegations against top officials are serious—wonder what @JamesWilsonwin thinks about this. Could this be a bigger story brewing in Abuja?"

@brown_brown101 commented:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 bi country person for own property for ? abeg take dash them den come start the hustle again."

Video Abuja's River Park Estate emerges online

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Sir Sam Jonah's impressive estate in Nigeria had surfaced on social media, sparking widespread admiration.

The Ghanaian millionaire's estate spans 501 hectares of land in the Nigerian state.

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa visited Nigerian and highlighted Sam Jonah's large property in Nigeria.

Many Ghanaians on social media took to the comment section of the viral video to share their views.

