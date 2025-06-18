Mahama Signals Major Change For MMDCEs: “You May Be The Last Batch”
President John Mahama has indicated that Ghana may once again push for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives.
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Mahama said this would be part of a broader constitutional reform agenda aimed at deepening local democracy.
During a meeting with the local government heads on June 12, he said they may be the last batch of such appointees.
“You may be the last batch of MMDCEs to be appointed... The National Review Committee is travelling around the country and will present its recommendations in August this year. One of the major items that has come up is the election of MMDCEs."
Mahama acknowledged that Ghanaians want to elect MMDCEs and said that this may happen within four years.
Mahama also urged the current MMDCEs to embrace collaboration with local stakeholders.
“The legitimacy and authority of the state must not only be rooted in law, but must also be felt through the lived experience of our citizens.”
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.