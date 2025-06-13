British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is the sole survivor of a catastrophic Air India crash near Ahmedabad, India, which claimed 241 lives

Ramesh miraculously survived the crash and is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital, with his condition being closely monitored

UK officials have been deployed to assist in the investigation, while Air India has arranged relief flights for the families of the victims

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A British national, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, has been identified as the sole survivor of a catastrophic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, India.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025, claiming 241 lives.

Photo of Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the British citizen, who survived the India plane crash that claimed 241 lives. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The plane was reportedly headed for Gatwick Airport in London, United Kingdom, with 242 people on board.

The flight manifest, which was published by authorities following the crash, listed the passenger in seat 11A as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British citizen.

GS Malik, the Ahmedabad police commissioner, stated that Kumar Ramesh miraculously survived the plane crash and is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

“He has been in the hospital and is under treatment,” GS Malik reportedly said.

According to the BBC, Kumar Ramesh's condition is being closely monitored following the gory plane crash.

The medical team is working assiduously to stabilize him and address any injuries he may have sustained during the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Kumar Ramesh speaks after plane crash

Kumar Ramesh was reported to have explained the circumstances that led to the crash.

“30 seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” he said.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh responding to treatment at the hospital after surviving the India crash. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Kumar Ramesh unable to explain his luck

According to a relative of Kumar Ramesh, he was unable to explain how he survived the plane crash.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh's brother, 27-year-old Nayankumar, told the press outside their family home in Leicester, UK, that they were devastated as soon as they heard the news of the plane crash.

"We were just shocked as soon as we heard it," he said.

Another relative, identified as Jay, also stated that Kumar Ramesh had inquired from his father about the whereabouts of his brother Ajay, who is believed to have also been on the plane.

"Vishwash got some injuries on his face. He was pretty much covered in blood - that's what his dad said," Jay added.

UK officials visit India to assist in investigation

According to TheCable, officials from the UK are being deployed to India to assist in the investigation of the plane crash.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) announced that it had officially extended its support to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India.

Due to the presence of citizens from the wider region aboard the aircraft, the UK AAIB will be granted expert status in the Indian investigation.

Meanwhile, Air India stated that it had arranged two relief flights to Ahmedabad for the families of the passengers and airline staff involved in the crash.

Malawi Vice President Saulos dies in helicopter crash

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that on Monday, June 10, 2024, the Vice President of Malawi Saulos Chilima died in an helicopter crash.

Following the search, the helicopter wreckage was located in Chikangawa Forest, with all its occupants dead.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera confirmed the news, and said the death of his deputy was painful for the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh